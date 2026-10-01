Songs, puppets, and Seussian mischief collide on a wildly imaginative street.
Step into a playful world where Dr. Seuss characters burst into music, comedy, and offbeat adventures. From the Cat in the Hat to a very unusual pet called a Gink, each story turns wordplay and chaos into surprising heart. Sign up to enjoy a series that rewards curiosity with inventive fun for all ages.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free
Frequently asked questions
Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Jim Henson's The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.
Jim Henson's The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss streams with every plan. Plans start at $4.17/month.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.