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Jim Henson's The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss

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Songs, puppets, and Seussian mischief collide on a wildly imaginative street.

Step into a playful world where Dr. Seuss characters burst into music, comedy, and offbeat adventures. From the Cat in the Hat to a very unusual pet called a Gink, each story turns wordplay and chaos into surprising heart. Sign up to enjoy a series that rewards curiosity with inventive fun for all ages.

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