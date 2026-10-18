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Ice Stars (Season 3)

75% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Young skaters chase glory while school, friendship, and pressure collide on the ice.

Step inside the high-speed world of gifted young skaters as they juggle school, friendships, and the demands of international competition. Season 3 captures the intensity behind every routine, from comeback moments to high-stakes performances, revealing what it takes to keep going when time never stands still. Sign up to see the ambition, resilience, and relationships that make every skate matter.

Episode guide

10 episodes

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