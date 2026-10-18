Ice Stars (Season 3)

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Young skaters chase glory while school, friendship, and pressure collide on the ice.
Step inside the high-speed world of gifted young skaters as they juggle school, friendships, and the demands of international competition. Season 3 captures the intensity behind every routine, from comeback moments to high-stakes performances, revealing what it takes to keep going when time never stands still. Sign up to see the ambition, resilience, and relationships that make every skate matter.
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