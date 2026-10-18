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Ice Stars (Season 2)

83% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Young skaters chase international dreams while school, friendship, and pressure collide.

Follow a talented group of young skaters as they juggle school, friendships, and the demands of international competition. Season 2 brings new teams, fresh routines, tough tryouts, and high pressure performances across figure skating, hockey, and synchronized skating. Sign up to see how far skill, resilience, and ambition can carry them on the ice.

Episode guide

10 episodes

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