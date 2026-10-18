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Ice Stars (Season 1)

74% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Young skaters chase elite dreams between school days and international competitions.

At Nottingham's National Ice Center, a group of exceptionally talented young skaters push through demanding training, team pressure, and big personal decisions. Season 1 follows their lives on and off the ice as they balance school, friendships, and high stakes competition, building toward a spectacular ice gala. Sign up to see what it really takes to rise among tomorrow's ice stars.

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10 episodes

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