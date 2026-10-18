Ice Stars (Season 1)

74% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Young skaters chase elite dreams between school days and international competitions.
At Nottingham's National Ice Center, a group of exceptionally talented young skaters push through demanding training, team pressure, and big personal decisions. Season 1 follows their lives on and off the ice as they balance school, friendships, and high stakes competition, building toward a spectacular ice gala. Sign up to see what it really takes to rise among tomorrow's ice stars.
Episode guide10 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free