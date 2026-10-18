RETOUR D'EXPÉRIENCE

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Pilot-style debriefs turn real-world lessons into gripping insight.
Presented by Bernard Chabbert, this series explores experience through the clear-eyed lens of an aviation debrief. Each episode offers a focused way to examine what happened, what was learned, and why it matters, making it a rewarding choice for viewers who want insight that stays with them.
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