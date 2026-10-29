42 - Die Antwort auf fast alles

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Big questions of life, examined with curiosity, clarity, and surprising depth.
Hosted by Nora Tschirner, this series tackles life’s big and small questions by digging into what really lies beneath them. Each episode offers a smart, engaging way to explore ideas that shape everyday experience, making it easy to keep watching and discover where the next question leads.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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