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Café Racer (Season 4)

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Custom motorcycles take shape where bold ideas, raw metal, and speed collide.

This season explores the craft and culture of motorcycle building through ambitious custom projects, from overhauling a Harley Sportster to reworking a rare Bimota DB3. You will see how builders strip bikes to their essentials, solve design challenges, and test the results on the track, making each episode rewarding for anyone drawn to engineering, style, and performance.

Episode guide

5 episodes

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