Primal Grill (Season 1)

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Fire, smoke, and world flavors transform backyard grilling into craft.
Steven Raichlen turns live-fire cooking into a global masterclass, from smoked salmon and Kansas City-style ribs to turkey pastrami, pork shoulder, rotisserie duck, and Texas brisket. Across Southern Arizona, he breaks down the tools, fuels, and techniques behind smoking, grilling, and spit roasting. Sign up to sharpen your skills and see how barbecue traditions reveal culture through flavor.
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