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From Scratch

89% loved this6 episodes4KCC
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Chef Joe Gatto rebuilds everyday favorites from the ground up.

Chef Joe Gatto goes beyond recipes to show how favorite foods are made completely from scratch, including meat, cheese, and bread. Across the series, each dish reveals the craft, technique, and ingredients behind what usually arrives ready-made. Sign up to see familiar meals transformed into deeper, more rewarding food knowledge.

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6 episodes

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