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Project Smoke (Season 1)

89% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Master fire and smoke through scallops, ribs, bacon, seafood, and dessert.

Steven Raichlen turns smoking into a hands-on master class, moving from brisket and ribs to seafood, bacon, oysters, prime rib, and even smoked cheesecake. Across Season 1, you will see classic methods, new technologies, and bold flavor combinations that expand what barbecue can be. Sign up to sharpen your technique and leave with fresh ideas for every course.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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