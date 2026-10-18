Project Smoke (Season 1)

Master fire and smoke through scallops, ribs, bacon, seafood, and dessert.

Steven Raichlen turns smoking into a hands-on master class, moving from brisket and ribs to seafood, bacon, oysters, prime rib, and even smoked cheesecake. Across Season 1, you will see classic methods, new technologies, and bold flavor combinations that expand what barbecue can be. Sign up to sharpen your technique and leave with fresh ideas for every course.