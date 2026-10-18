Project Smoke (Season 2)

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Fire, smoke, and Steven Raichlen transform brisket, seafood, pork, and more.
Steven Raichlen turns smoking into a vivid, practical masterclass, from brisket and seafood to rotisserie chicken, pork loin, pears, and ribs. Across Season 2, you explore the fundamentals of smokers, fuels, and techniques while seeing how fire and smoke build flavor in dramatically different dishes. Sign up to savor ideas you can learn from and keep thinking about.
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