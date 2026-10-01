When suns shift and planets shatter, every orbit reveals a new possibility.
Test the solar system against extreme possibilities, from altered suns and exploding planets to the next era of space exploration. Each scenario turns big scientific ideas into vivid thought experiments that reshape how you see our cosmic neighborhood. Sign up to dive into bold questions with real intellectual payoff.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like What If: Solar System. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.
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Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.