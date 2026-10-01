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What If: Solar System

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When suns shift and planets shatter, every orbit reveals a new possibility.

Test the solar system against extreme possibilities, from altered suns and exploding planets to the next era of space exploration. Each scenario turns big scientific ideas into vivid thought experiments that reshape how you see our cosmic neighborhood. Sign up to dive into bold questions with real intellectual payoff.

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