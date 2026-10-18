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A Curious World (Season 2)

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From Mars to nanobots, tomorrow's breakthroughs come sharply into focus.

This season of informative shorts explores up-to-the-minute and future science through big ideas like Mars exploration, nanomedicine, artificial intelligence, creativity, and human evolution. Each episode distills complex questions into fast, thought-provoking viewing that rewards curiosity and leaves you wanting the next discovery.

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5 episodes

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