A Curious World (Season 2)

Curiosity Original
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From Mars to nanobots, tomorrow's breakthroughs come sharply into focus.
This season of informative shorts explores up-to-the-minute and future science through big ideas like Mars exploration, nanomedicine, artificial intelligence, creativity, and human evolution. Each episode distills complex questions into fast, thought-provoking viewing that rewards curiosity and leaves you wanting the next discovery.
Episode guide5 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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- Ad-free