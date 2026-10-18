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Curious Minds: Global Food Supply

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Inside the hidden systems deciding who eats, wastes, and goes without.

Explore what food security really means in daily life, from precision farming and water use to the infrastructure that moves food from fields to tables. This series reveals why hunger can persist even when enough food exists, and how waste, distribution, and efficiency shape the global food supply. Sign up to see the full picture behind one of modern life’s biggest challenges.

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5 episodes

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