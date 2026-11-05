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The Adventures of Napkin Man!

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A hand-drawn hero helps kids face fear, embarrassment, and big feelings.

In this imaginative series, Mr. Anthony turns everyday emotional challenges into playful lessons with Napkin Man, a superhero sketched on a napkin. Through stories, songs, and simple calming strategies, children explore ways to handle fear, excitement, embarrassment, and more. Sign up to share a show that makes emotional learning feel creative, gentle, and fun.

Episode guide

1 episode

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