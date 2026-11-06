Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Shaun the Sheep

93% loved this1 episode4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A clever farm rebel turns everyday chaos into playful comic set pieces.

At Mossy Bottom farm, the flock's resourceful leader stirs up mischief that keeps The Farmer and his grumpy dog scrambling. Each episode turns small troubles and practical jokes into inventive visual comedy, making the series feel brisk, smart, and endlessly watchable. Sign up to enjoy a character whose quick thinking keeps every moment in motion.

Episode guide

1 episode

Love Shaun the Sheep? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Shaun the Sheep, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.