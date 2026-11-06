Shaun the Sheep

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A clever farm rebel turns everyday chaos into playful comic set pieces.
At Mossy Bottom farm, the flock's resourceful leader stirs up mischief that keeps The Farmer and his grumpy dog scrambling. Each episode turns small troubles and practical jokes into inventive visual comedy, making the series feel brisk, smart, and endlessly watchable. Sign up to enjoy a character whose quick thinking keeps every moment in motion.
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