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Junior Vets (Season 4)

75% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Young animal lovers face real vet challenges in a high stakes competition.

Six children work alongside top vets while competing to be named Head Vet. Across the season, they tackle hands-on animal care with skill, nerve, and growing confidence, making each challenge feel both heartfelt and hard won. Sign up to see who rises to the top and why the work matters.

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10 episodes

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