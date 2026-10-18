Junior Vets (Season 4)

75% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Young animal lovers face real vet challenges in a high stakes competition.
Six children work alongside top vets while competing to be named Head Vet. Across the season, they tackle hands-on animal care with skill, nerve, and growing confidence, making each challenge feel both heartfelt and hard won. Sign up to see who rises to the top and why the work matters.
Episode guide10 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free