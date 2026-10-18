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Junior Vets (Season 1)

100% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Six young contenders face high-stakes animal care in a cutting-edge vet school.

Follow six children as they train alongside top vets, tackling real cases with pets, wildlife, farm animals, and exotic creatures. From delicate surgery on a raccoon to diagnosing a pony, each challenge tests their nerve, skill, and teamwork in the race to become Head Vet. Sign up to watch compassionate care and competition collide.

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10 episodes

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