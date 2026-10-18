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Junior Vets (Season 2)

71% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Six young recruits face real animal emergencies in a high stakes vet school contest.

At Edinburgh's vet school, six children work alongside expert vets as they examine kittens, treat piglets, microchip a foal, and tackle demanding cases across pets, farm animals, and wildlife. As the competition for Head Vet intensifies, each challenge reveals new skills, tough decisions, and the real pressure behind animal care. Sign up to see who rises to the top.

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10 episodes

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