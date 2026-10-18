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Gaming Show (In My Parents' Garage) (Season 1)

92% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Three young hosts turn a garage into a fast-moving gaming world.

Follow Jesse, Julia, and Ian as they transform their love of gaming into a lively channel built from their parents' garage. Across Season 1, they dive into lets plays, game creation, and visits to gaming companies to see how games are made. Sign up to watch a playful, smart look at gaming that proves the medium reaches far beyond kids.

Episode guide

10 episodes

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