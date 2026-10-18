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Wow That's Amazing

83% loved this26 episodes4KCC
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Everyday objects become astonishing experiments in sound, water, motion, and illusion.

This playful science series turns puzzles, magic tricks, and hands-on experiments into clear explanations you can follow at home. Explore why water can seem to freeze in midair, how sound shapes sand and fire, and what makes optical illusions fool the brain. Sign up to keep uncovering the science behind each surprising reveal.

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26 episodes

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