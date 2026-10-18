Wow That's Amazing

83% loved this26 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Everyday objects become astonishing experiments in sound, water, motion, and illusion.
This playful science series turns puzzles, magic tricks, and hands-on experiments into clear explanations you can follow at home. Explore why water can seem to freeze in midair, how sound shapes sand and fire, and what makes optical illusions fool the brain. Sign up to keep uncovering the science behind each surprising reveal.
Episode guide26 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free