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Operation Ouch (Season 9)

90% loved this11 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Lab experiments, real emergencies, and the human body in thrilling detail.

Join Dr Chris, Dr Xand, and Dr Ronx as they tackle awesome lab experiments, intriguing injuries, Brilliant Bodies, and a serious dose of Ouchology. This season explores how the body works through medical marvels, hands-on demonstrations, and emergency department cases, giving curious viewers plenty to discover and a strong reason to keep watching.

Episode guide

11 episodes

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