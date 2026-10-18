Operation Ouch (Season 9)

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Lab experiments, real emergencies, and the human body in thrilling detail.
Join Dr Chris, Dr Xand, and Dr Ronx as they tackle awesome lab experiments, intriguing injuries, Brilliant Bodies, and a serious dose of Ouchology. This season explores how the body works through medical marvels, hands-on demonstrations, and emergency department cases, giving curious viewers plenty to discover and a strong reason to keep watching.
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