The Dengineers (Season 1)

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Dream dens rise from surprise, ingenuity, and child-sized imagination.
Meet a team of experts as they tackle creative challenges and jaw-dropping surprises to build extraordinary dens for children. Across the season, ideas become amazing spaces, from indoor hideaways to outdoor builds and even underground designs. Sign up to watch inventive problem-solving, big reveals, and the thrill of dream spaces taking shape.
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