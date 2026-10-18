Citizen Code

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Pull back the screen on the hidden systems shaping daily digital life.
These short episodes unpack how today’s technology works, from cryptology and cookies to algorithms, artificial intelligence, and even video game creation. Meet the people behind these tools and ideas as each story turns complex systems into clear, surprising insights. Sign up to watch a smart series that makes the digital world easier to understand.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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