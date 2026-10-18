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Gaming Show (In My Parents' Garage) (Season 2)

86% loved this25 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Three friends turn a garage into a fast, funny gaming lab.

Season 2 follows Jesse, Julia, and Ian as they build on their popular gaming channel with playful challenges, inventive videos, and a clear belief that games are not just for kids. Their chemistry and enthusiasm make each episode a smart, upbeat look at gaming culture that keeps revealing new ways to play, create, and compete.

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25 episodes

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