Gaming Show (In My Parents' Garage) (Season 2)

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Three friends turn a garage into a fast, funny gaming lab.
Season 2 follows Jesse, Julia, and Ian as they build on their popular gaming channel with playful challenges, inventive videos, and a clear belief that games are not just for kids. Their chemistry and enthusiasm make each episode a smart, upbeat look at gaming culture that keeps revealing new ways to play, create, and compete.
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