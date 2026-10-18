Gym Stars (Season 1)

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Inside the pressure, sacrifice, and triumph of Britain's rising gymnasts.
Go behind the scenes with some of the UK's most promising young gymnasts as they balance relentless training, major competitions, and life-changing sacrifices. Across the season, you will see how strength, nerve, and determination shape future stars when every routine can change everything. Sign up to follow the human drama behind elite performance.
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