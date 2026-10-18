Gym Stars (Season 2)

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Inside the pressure, promise, and rivalries of Britain’s rising gymnasts.
Go behind the scenes with some of the UK’s most promising young gymnasts as competitions grow bigger and the stakes intensify. Season 2 follows new faces, new dramas, and pivotal moments as athletes chase places for Great Britain and test themselves under elite pressure. Sign up to see the focus, setbacks, and breakthroughs that make every routine matter.
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