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Gym Stars (Season 3)

100% loved this20 episodes4KCC
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Behind every routine, young British gymnasts face their defining season.

Go behind the scenes with some of the UK's most promising young gymnasts as new competitions, tougher routines, and high-pressure decisions test their talent and resolve. From close friendships to career-shaping moments, this season reveals what it takes to keep chasing elite ambitions. Sign up to watch the pressure, progress, and personal stakes unfold.

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20 episodes

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