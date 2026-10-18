Gym Stars (Season 3)

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Behind every routine, young British gymnasts face their defining season.
Go behind the scenes with some of the UK's most promising young gymnasts as new competitions, tougher routines, and high-pressure decisions test their talent and resolve. From close friendships to career-shaping moments, this season reveals what it takes to keep chasing elite ambitions. Sign up to watch the pressure, progress, and personal stakes unfold.
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