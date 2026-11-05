The Busy World of Richard Scarry

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Songs, surprises, and small-town adventures fill every corner of Busytown.
Join Huckle Cat, Lowly Worm, and the lively residents of Busytown for playful stories, catchy songs, and everyday discoveries. From unusual newspaper tales to detective capers and cheerful lessons, each episode opens a bright, bustling world full of things to see and learn. Sign up to enjoy a series that keeps curiosity active with every new adventure.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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