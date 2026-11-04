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Pirata & Capitano

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Treasure hunts, sea monsters, and riddles spark bright adventures at sea.

Set sail with a fearless young pirate whose love of treasure, risk, and jokes keeps every voyage lively and unpredictable. From a sunken ship guarded by a giant octopus to a cleverly hidden chest, each adventure rewards curiosity with teamwork, problem-solving, and playful surprises. Sign up to enjoy a series that turns every clue into discovery.

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