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Ruby's Studio

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Inside a magical studio, kids turn big feelings into art, music, and play.

Step into a colorful creative space where Ruby welcomes kids to make crafts, move to music, dance, and learn about feelings. Through playful activities and gentle examples, the series helps young viewers recognize emotions and express them with confidence. Sign up for a thoughtful show that makes learning feel warm, imaginative, and fun.

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1 episode

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