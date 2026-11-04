Ruby's Studio

100% loved this1 episode4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside a magical studio, kids turn big feelings into art, music, and play.
Step into a colorful creative space where Ruby welcomes kids to make crafts, move to music, dance, and learn about feelings. Through playful activities and gentle examples, the series helps young viewers recognize emotions and express them with confidence. Sign up for a thoughtful show that makes learning feel warm, imaginative, and fun.
Episode guide1 episode
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free