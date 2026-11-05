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The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle!

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Songs, clues, and kitchen sounds spark playful problem-solving in Wiggle Town.

Join a bright musical world where classic favorites and brand-new songs turn everyday moments into singalong discoveries. In the Wiggly Kitchen and beyond, playful clues, dancing, and familiar friends keep the fun moving as each problem finds its rhythm. Sign up to enjoy a series built to keep audiences wiggling along.

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