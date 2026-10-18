The Pet Rescuers (Season 2)

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Inside a rescue shelter, every surrender becomes a race toward hope.
Follow a devoted rescue team as they care for abandoned pets and fight to give each one the best chance at a happy life. Season 2 captures the pressure, compassion, and hard choices behind shelter work, from medical assessments to foster placements. Sign up to see how expert care and persistence can change an animal's future.
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