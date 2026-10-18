The Pet Rescuers (Season 1)

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Inside an Australian rescue, every fragile life becomes a race against time.
Follow a devoted team as they care for abandoned pets, from newborn kittens needing round-the-clock feeding to dogs recovering from neglect. Set in Australia, the season reveals the medical, emotional, and practical challenges behind every rescue and every second chance. Sign up to see how compassion, skill, and persistence can change an animal's fate.
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