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The Pet Rescuers (Season 1)

97% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Inside an Australian rescue, every fragile life becomes a race against time.

Follow a devoted team as they care for abandoned pets, from newborn kittens needing round-the-clock feeding to dogs recovering from neglect. Set in Australia, the season reveals the medical, emotional, and practical challenges behind every rescue and every second chance. Sign up to see how compassion, skill, and persistence can change an animal's fate.

Episode guide

10 episodes

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