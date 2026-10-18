Animal Embassy

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Inside Tenerife's sanctuary, every rescue, diagnosis, and debut carries real stakes.
Go behind the scenes at Loro Parque, a sanctuary for threatened species on Tenerife, where keepers and vets balance daily care with conservation. From a king penguin's tense CT scan to the arrival of pygmy hippos and the intelligence of tool-using gorillas, each episode reveals how much skill, planning, and heart animal welfare demands.
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