Living with Lions

Curiosity Original
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At the Serengeti's edge, survival tests a family and a lion pride.
Set during the dry season in Tanzania near the Serengeti, this film follows cattle-herder Rugari, his family, and hungry lions forced beyond the park's borders. As livelihoods and wild instincts collide, Rugari's daughter searches for another answer, revealing how people and lions might coexist. Sign up to see a gripping story shaped by real stakes and surprising solutions.
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