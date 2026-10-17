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Siyaya – Come Wild With Us

92% loved this26 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Young explorers track wildlife and ancient stories across South Africa's wild landscapes.

Set in and around South Africa's national parks, this adventurous series follows young teams as they search for iconic animals, uncover ancient rock art, and trace the history woven through remarkable landscapes. From rhino tracking to river expeditions and cultural heritage sites, each episode turns discovery into something vivid, hands-on, and deeply rewarding to keep exploring.

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26 episodes

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