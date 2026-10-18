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Junior Vets (Season 3)

80% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Young animal lovers face real emergencies in a high stakes veterinary contest.

Six children work alongside top vets while competing to be named Head Vet. As they help ill and injured animals, each challenge tests their nerve, skill, and compassion. Sign up to watch the pressure build and see who proves they can rise to the job.

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10 episodes

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