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Operation Ouch! (Season 7)

77% loved this15 episodes4KCC
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Twin doctors turn the human body into a thrilling, real-world investigation.

Join identical twin doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken as they reveal the human body in vivid detail through real patients and real situations. Season 7 blends hospital cases, hands-on demonstrations, and clear explanations that make complex biology instantly engaging. Sign up to see how every episode turns everyday anatomy into something surprising, smart, and memorable.

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15 episodes

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