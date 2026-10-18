Operation Ouch! (Season 7)

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Twin doctors turn the human body into a thrilling, real-world investigation.
Join identical twin doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken as they reveal the human body in vivid detail through real patients and real situations. Season 7 blends hospital cases, hands-on demonstrations, and clear explanations that make complex biology instantly engaging. Sign up to see how every episode turns everyday anatomy into something surprising, smart, and memorable.
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