Operation Ouch! (Season 8)

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Doctors, daring lab demos, and real hospital cases reveal the body in action.
Join Dr Chris, Dr Xand Van Tulleken, and Dr Ronx Ikharia as they celebrate the amazing human body through unforgettable experiments, medical miracles, and fast-moving hospital stories. Season 8 explores everything from feet and viruses to pregnancy, vaccinations, and recovery, turning big medical questions into clear, exciting discoveries that keep curiosity switched on.
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