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Art Ninja (Season 3)

92% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Jaw-dropping art, clever animation, and wild materials spark every project.

Join Ricky and his mates as they turn paints, pens, and pixels into bold creations that feel playful and inventive. Across the season, you will discover hands-on projects, quick drawing tips, and surprising techniques, from animation tricks to art made with unexpected materials. Sign up to keep the ideas coming and see what they make next.

Episode guide

10 episodes

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