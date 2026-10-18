Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Art Ninja (Season 2)

100% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Skate, sketch, and animate through bold DIY art with a ninja twist.

Ricky returns with high-energy projects that turn everyday materials into dynamic DIY animations, bold pop art, giant cup-built images, and playful handmade creations. Set in Bristol and driven by his skateboard-powered style, this season keeps ideas moving fast while revealing clever techniques you will want to see in action. Sign up to keep creating alongside every inventive challenge.

Episode guide

10 episodes

Love Art Ninja (Season 2)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Art Ninja (Season 2), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.