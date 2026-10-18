Art Ninja (Season 2)

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Skate, sketch, and animate through bold DIY art with a ninja twist.
Ricky returns with high-energy projects that turn everyday materials into dynamic DIY animations, bold pop art, giant cup-built images, and playful handmade creations. Set in Bristol and driven by his skateboard-powered style, this season keeps ideas moving fast while revealing clever techniques you will want to see in action. Sign up to keep creating alongside every inventive challenge.
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