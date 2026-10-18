Art Ninja (Season 5)

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Ricky turns everyday objects into bold art and playful chaos.
Season 5 brings more of Ricky's inventive art challenges, fast-moving projects, and comic mishaps with his friends. From fingerprint painting and art deco posters to gargoyles, wrapping paper rabbits, and giant outdoor creations, each episode reveals fresh ways to make art feel surprising and fun. Sign up to keep up with the ideas, energy, and imagination.
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