Art Ninja (Season 4)

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Ricky turns everyday adventures into bold, inventive art in Bristol.
Join Ricky, an animator from Bristol known as the Art Ninja, as he dives into fresh adventures and creates eye-catching art with friends Gavin Rich and Sarah. Season 4 mixes playful energy with clever making, from cushions and mosaics to animation-inspired projects. Sign up to watch creativity take shape in ways that keep surprising you.
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