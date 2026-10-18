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Art Ninja (Season 4)

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Ricky turns everyday adventures into bold, inventive art in Bristol.

Join Ricky, an animator from Bristol known as the Art Ninja, as he dives into fresh adventures and creates eye-catching art with friends Gavin Rich and Sarah. Season 4 mixes playful energy with clever making, from cushions and mosaics to animation-inspired projects. Sign up to watch creativity take shape in ways that keep surprising you.

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10 episodes

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