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Art Ninja (Season 1)

92% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Mini masterpieces, clever animation, and fearless creativity erupt from everyday objects.

Join Ricky in Bristol as he turns simple materials into inventive art you can try at home. Across Season 1, he builds projects like a cubist egg-box painting, a human skateboard animation, and layered hot air balloon art. It is playful, practical, and packed with ideas that reward every episode.

Episode guide

10 episodes

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