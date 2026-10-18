The Dengineers (Season 2)

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Dream dens rise from bold ideas, surprises, and ingenious design.
Season 2 brings jaw-dropping surprises and creative challenges as a team of experts builds imaginative dens for children. You will see big ideas take shape through design, problem-solving, and personal touches that make each space feel special. It is a smart, uplifting watch that rewards curiosity and makes you want to see what they create next.
Episode guide11 episodes
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