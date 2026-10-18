The Dengineers (Season 3)

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Dream dens take shape through bold builds, surprises, and creative problem-solving.
Season 3 explores how dedicated experts turn children's ideas into remarkable dens while facing jaw-dropping surprises and creative challenges. Across revisits and ambitious builds, you see imagination translated into real spaces, with teamwork and design at the center. Sign up to watch a series that rewards curiosity with inventive solutions and heartfelt results.
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