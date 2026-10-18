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Hot Roads: The World's Most Dangerous Roads (Season 4)

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Where desert winds, mountain roads, and coastal cliffs test every mile.

Explore a season of high-stakes driving across extreme landscapes, from steep passes and deep gorges to remote coastlines and wilderness. Along the way, meet the people who keep these routes moving as weather, terrain, and fragile roads turn every trip into a calculated risk. Sign up to see how human skill and local knowledge prevail where travel is never routine.

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6 episodes

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