Pet Caves (Season 1)

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Stylish pet rooms meet behavior fixes in homes ruled by beloved animals.
Pet therapist Kayla Oliver and designer Nina Ferrer transform cluttered corners and stressed routines into spaces built for happier, more active pets. Across the season, each makeover pairs practical design with behavior insight, revealing how thoughtful environments can change life for animals and the people who love them. Sign up to see smart solutions with real payoff.
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