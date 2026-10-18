Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Pet Caves (Season 1)

57% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Stylish pet rooms meet behavior fixes in homes ruled by beloved animals.

Pet therapist Kayla Oliver and designer Nina Ferrer transform cluttered corners and stressed routines into spaces built for happier, more active pets. Across the season, each makeover pairs practical design with behavior insight, revealing how thoughtful environments can change life for animals and the people who love them. Sign up to see smart solutions with real payoff.

Episode guide

10 episodes

Love Pet Caves (Season 1)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Pet Caves (Season 1), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.