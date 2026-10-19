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The Last Days of the Dinosaurs

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When an asteroid struck, Earth's rulers vanished and mammals seized their chance.

Paleontologist Steve Brusatte examines the extinction that ended the Age of Dinosaurs and opened the way for mammals. Drawing on fossils, geological clues, and the asteroid evidence scientists uncovered, this talk reveals how one catastrophic moment reshaped life on Earth. Sign up to watch a sharp, science-driven account of the event that changed our world.

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